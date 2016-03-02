Spicy Italian Cheeseburgers

In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned on the bottom, 3 minutes. Flip and top the burgers with the grated Taleggio. Continue grilling until browned outside and medium-rare within, 3 minutes more. Transfer the burgers to a rack and let rest for 3 minutes. Set the burgers on the toasted buns, top with the minced peppers and serve.