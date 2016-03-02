Spicy Italian Cheeseburgers

This burger gets immense flavor from Taleggio cheese and a topping of spicy pickled peppers. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned on the bottom, 3 minutes. Flip and top the burgers with the grated Taleggio. Continue grilling until browned outside and medium-rare within, 3 minutes more. Transfer the burgers to a rack and let rest for 3 minutes. Set the burgers on the toasted buns, top with the minced peppers and serve.
Notes
Ground skirt steak can replace the ground brisket, the ground short rib or both.
Suggested Pairing
