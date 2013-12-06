Spicy Herb Salt

The flavor of sturdy herbs like thyme and rosemary is too strong for pesto, but it works beautifully in a seasoning salt. The mildly spicy salt is delicious rubbed over big cuts of meat like leg of lamb or thick steaks, but it's also terrific sprinkled on buttered bread or corn on the cob. (Tip: Try it with butter that's been mashed with the Garlic Confit). More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor or blender, pulse the herbs and garlic until chopped. Add the salt and pulse until finely chopped. Add the crushed red pepper and pulse to blend. Spread the mixture in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet and let stand, stirring occasionally, until dried, about 2 days. Transfer the mixture to a jar or manual spice grinder.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Hyltoncl
Review Body: This lovely salt is a staple in my kitchen! We use it on pretty much everything. And a bonus: the house smells divine as this dries!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-23