Spicy Herb Salt
© Petrina Tinslay
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Plus 2 days drying
Grace Parisi
August 2010

The flavor of sturdy herbs like thyme and rosemary is too strong for pesto, but it works beautifully in a seasoning salt. The mildly spicy salt is delicious rubbed over big cuts of meat like leg of lamb or thick steaks, but it's also terrific sprinkled on buttered bread or corn on the cob. (Tip: Try it with butter that's been mashed with the Garlic Confit).    More Condiment Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rosemary leaves (1 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 cup thyme leaves and tender stems (1 1/2 ounces)
  • 2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup coarse sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor or blender, pulse the herbs and garlic until chopped. Add the salt and pulse until finely chopped. Add the crushed red pepper and pulse to blend. Spread the mixture in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet and let stand, stirring occasionally, until dried, about 2 days. Transfer the mixture to a jar or manual spice grinder.

Make Ahead

The herb salt can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 year.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up