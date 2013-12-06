Spicy Herb Salt

The flavor of sturdy herbs like thyme and rosemary is too strong for pesto, but it works beautifully in a seasoning salt. The mildly spicy salt is delicious rubbed over big cuts of meat like leg of lamb or thick steaks, but it's also terrific sprinkled on buttered bread or corn on the cob. (Tip: Try it with butter that's been mashed with the Garlic Confit). More Condiment Recipes