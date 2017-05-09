Spicy Herb Homemade Mayo

Set the bowl on a damp cloth for your whisking session. This will help the bowl stay put and make your whisking life much, much easier.

Bonus! You can also make mayo in a food processor. Process the egg and mustard for about a minute, then slowly stream in the oil through the feed tube with the processor running until the mayo emulsifies and thickens beautifully. (If using a Mini-Prep, you can use the two little holes in the top of the lid to drip in the oil.) Add the lemon juice, vinegar, and hot sauce and pulse a few times until combined. Fold in the garlic and fresh herbs, and season with the salt. Sweet!