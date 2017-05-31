Spicy Green Posole 
John Kernick
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Richard Blais
July 2017

This pozole from star chef Richard Blais gets amazing flavor from tomatillos, poblanos and jalapeños. Be sure to serve the fragrant chicken stew with all of the delicious garnishes suggested. Slideshow: More Tomatillo Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound tomatillos, husked 
  • 2 medium poblano chiles 
  • 2 jalapeños 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 4 chicken thighs (1 pound) 
  • 1 small onion, diced 
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Two 15-ounce cans hominy, drained and rinsed 
  • 5 cups chicken stock  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Sliced cabbage, radishes and scallions, cilantro, watercress or purslane, Mexican crema and lime wedges, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 4 to 6 inches from the heat. Spread the tomatillos, poblanos and jalapeños on  a rimmed baking sheet. Broil for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred. Transfer to a work surface, then peel and seed the chiles. Finely chop the chiles and tomatillos.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatillos, chiles, hominy and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes, until the chicken is tender. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    

Transfer the chicken to a work surface and shred the meat  with a fork; discard the skin and bones. Return the chicken to the soup and simmer until heated through. Serve the posole with cabbage, radishes, scallions, cilantro, watercress, crema and lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The pozole can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. 

