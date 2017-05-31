Spicy Green Posole 

This pozole from star chef Richard Blais gets amazing flavor from tomatillos, poblanos and jalapeños. Be sure to serve the fragrant chicken stew with all of the delicious garnishes suggested. Slideshow: More Tomatillo Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler and position a rack 4 to 6 inches from the heat. Spread the tomatillos, poblanos and jalapeños on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred. Transfer to a work surface, then peel and seed the chiles. Finely chop the chiles and tomatillos.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatillos, chiles, hominy and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes, until the chicken is tender. Season with salt and pepper.
Transfer the chicken to a work surface and shred the meat with a fork; discard the skin and bones. Return the chicken to the soup and simmer until heated through. Serve the posole with cabbage, radishes, scallions, cilantro, watercress, crema and lime wedges.
Review Body: I made this as written except for using one more poblano chile and substituting sour cream for the crema garnish. Easy and delicious, a real Southwestern crowd pleaser.
Review Body: This was very similar to my green chile pork. We changed a few things though... I had some pork ribs that I didn't make over the weekend, so I smoked those long enough to easily remove the bones. We also used two cans of hominy. We used hatch green chiles (we always have those frozen) and we used a little smoked salt. It was delicious and I'm sure with chicken it would be just as good! I think we'd like smoked chicken as well...
Review Body: I misread the recipe and used boneless skinless thighs rather than bone-in thighs with skin, and this still was delicious. I will use one less jalapeño next time - just a touch more spicy than I like. The tomatillos exuded some of their juices when roasting and I used that juice as well when I chopped up the tomatillos. Also, chopping the tomatillos and peppers in the food processor made this step easier. Do not cover the pot during the 45 minute simmering so that the posole gets to the correct consistency. This recipe is a keeper!
