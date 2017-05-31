Spicy Green Posole 

Author Name: Rains Lee Review Body: I made this as written except for using one more poblano chile and substituting sour cream for the crema garnish. Easy and delicious, a real Southwestern crowd pleaser. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-06-26

Author Name: Q Hutchison Review Body: This was very similar to my green chile pork. We changed a few things though... I had some pork ribs that I didn't make over the weekend, so I smoked those long enough to easily remove the bones. We also used two cans of hominy. We used hatch green chiles (we always have those frozen) and we used a little smoked salt. It was delicious and I'm sure with chicken it would be just as good! I think we'd like smoked chicken as well... Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-06-20