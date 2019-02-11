Eva Kolenko
Make this puree 1 to 2 hours before serving for best results. Its silky texture will coat a spoon, but is thin enough to drizzle on a salad or roasted vegetables. Try it on roasted fish in Ginger-Garlic Black Cod with Spicy Green Chutney.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in a blender, and process until chutney is almost smooth, about 30 seconds.
Step 2
Transfer chutney to a bowl, and place a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface. Wrap bowl in plastic wrap, and chill 1 hour. Serve chutney within 1 day for best flavor. Chutney can be frozen in ice cube trays and stored in freezer up to 3 months.