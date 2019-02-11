Spicy Green Chutney
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
March 2019

Make this puree 1 to 2 hours before serving for best results. Its silky texture will coat a spoon, but is thin enough to drizzle on a salad or roasted vegetables. Try it on roasted fish in Ginger-Garlic Black Cod with Spicy Green Chutney.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups packed fresh cilantro leaves and stems, roughly chopped
  • 3 cups packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1 cup water
  • 2/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 Indian green chiles or serrano chiles, stemmed and chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine all ingredients in a blender, and process until chutney is almost smooth, about 30 seconds.

Step 2    

Transfer chutney to a bowl, and place a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface. Wrap bowl in plastic wrap, and chill 1 hour. Serve chutney within 1 day for best flavor. Chutney can be frozen in ice cube trays and stored in freezer up to 3 months.

