Spicy Green Bean and Enoki Mushroom Stir-Fry with Garlic and Anchovies

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl combine the garlic, anchovies and Sriracha and mix well.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok. Add the green beans and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the enoki mushrooms and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until they just begin to soften.

Step 3 Add the garlic mixture to the pan and toss to coat well. Remove from the heat as soon as the enoki mushrooms are soft, about 1 more minute.