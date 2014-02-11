Spicy Green Bean and Enoki Mushroom Stir-Fry with Garlic and Anchovies
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

Plenty of garlic and anchovies gives this stir-fry its bold flavor. Enoki mushrooms can be found in most well-stocked grocery stores and Asian markets. Slideshow: Fast Asian Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
  • 4 anchovies, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 5 ounces (about 2 large handfuls) green beans, trimmed and sliced
  • 1/2 pound enoki mushrooms, root end trimmed
  • Salt
  • Cooked rice or noodles, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl combine the garlic, anchovies and Sriracha and mix well.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok. Add the green beans and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the enoki mushrooms and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until they just begin to soften.

Step 3    

Add the garlic mixture to the pan and toss to coat well. Remove from the heat as soon as the enoki mushrooms are soft, about 1 more minute.

Step 4    

Taste for seasoning and add salt to taste. Serve immediately over a bed of rice or noodles.

