Spicy Green Bean and Enoki Mushroom Stir-Fry with Garlic and Anchovies

Plenty of garlic and anchovies gives this stir-fry its bold flavor. Enoki mushrooms can be found in most well-stocked grocery stores and Asian markets. Slideshow: Fast Asian Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl combine the garlic, anchovies and Sriracha and mix well.
Step 2
Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok. Add the green beans and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the enoki mushrooms and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until they just begin to soften.
Step 3
Add the garlic mixture to the pan and toss to coat well. Remove from the heat as soon as the enoki mushrooms are soft, about 1 more minute.
Step 4
Taste for seasoning and add salt to taste. Serve immediately over a bed of rice or noodles.
