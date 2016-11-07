Spicy Glazed Meatloaf 
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
December 2016

Baking meatloaf in a Bundt pan creates lots of crispy surface and keeps the inside tender and moist. Slideshow: More Meatloaf Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup minced peeled fresh ginger 
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 3 tablespoons minced lemongrass, white inner bulb only
  • 1 3/4 pounds ground chuck 
  • 1 3/4 pounds ground pork 
  • 1 1/4 cups panko 
  • 1 cup finely chopped scallions 
  • 2 large eggs, beaten 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 2 teaspoons pepper 
  • 1 3/4 cup ketchup 
  • 5 tablespoons Sriracha 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°.  In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion, ginger, garlic and lemongrass and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about  8 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl. Add the chuck, pork, panko, scallions, eggs, 1/2 cup  of water, the salt, pepper, 3/4 cup of the ketchup and 2 tablespoons of the Sriracha and knead until combined.  

Step 2    

Press the meat mixture evenly into a 10-inch Bundt pan. Bake for about 50 minutes, until firm. Let rest for 15 minutes, then invert onto a large rimmed baking sheet.  

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler. In a medium bowl, mix the remaining 1 cup of ketchup and 3 tablespoons of Sriracha. Spoon the glaze over the meatloaf and down the side. Broil the meatloaf 8 inches from the heat  until glazed, about 2 minutes; rotate the baking sheet occasionally during broiling. Cut the meatloaf into wedges and serve.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up