Spicy Glazed Meatloaf 

Baking meatloaf in a Bundt pan creates lots of crispy surface and keeps the inside tender and moist. Slideshow: More Meatloaf Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion, ginger, garlic and lemongrass and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl. Add the chuck, pork, panko, scallions, eggs, 1/2 cup of water, the salt, pepper, 3/4 cup of the ketchup and 2 tablespoons of the Sriracha and knead until combined.
Press the meat mixture evenly into a 10-inch Bundt pan. Bake for about 50 minutes, until firm. Let rest for 15 minutes, then invert onto a large rimmed baking sheet.
Preheat the broiler. In a medium bowl, mix the remaining 1 cup of ketchup and 3 tablespoons of Sriracha. Spoon the glaze over the meatloaf and down the side. Broil the meatloaf 8 inches from the heat until glazed, about 2 minutes; rotate the baking sheet occasionally during broiling. Cut the meatloaf into wedges and serve.
Review Body: The glaze is the most important part of this dish.
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: LouJay
Review Body: Short review: this is a keeper! Notes: don't panic if your Bundt pan is filled completely to the top, as mine was! I put the pan on a baking sheet for peace of mind during baking. And after the 15-minute rest, simply put another (lined with foil) sheet on top of the Bundt pan (making a baking sheet/Bundt pan/baking sheet sandwich), and quickly flip, holding both sheets firmly, OVER THE SINK. As to the recipe, absolutely delicious, moist meatloaf. I had my 4-year-old niece for a sleepover, and was a little concerned the flavors would be too intense, but everything mellows out during the baking/broiling, and she had two helpings, as did my husband and I.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-22