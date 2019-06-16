Spicy Fried Rice-Stuffed Chicken Wings

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE SPICY RICE Heat chile oil and canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add scallions, garlic, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 30 seconds. Add soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, doubanjiang, Chinese black bean paste, Szechuan pepper, and sugar. Cook, stirring often, until well combined and slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice, and stir until evenly coated. Increase heat to medium-high. Spread rice in an even layer, and cook, undisturbed, until bottom becomes crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir well to distribute crisped rice. Remove from heat, and season with salt. Set aside, and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 MEANWHILE, MAKE THE SPICY POWDER Stir together all spicy powder ingredients in a small bowl, and set aside.

Step 3 MAKE THE CHICKEN WINGS Using a thin, sharp paring knife, remove drumettes from chicken wings at the joint; reserve drumettes for another use. Insert knife point into cut end of chicken wing, and slide along bone to wing tip joint, loosening meat from bones. Remove knife; flip wing over, and repeat on opposite side. Use blade to scrape along bone and release any stubborn meat or tendons until bones are completely exposed. Break joint, and remove bones, cutting through cartilage if needed. Gently stuff the created pocket with about 11/2 tablespoons cooled spicy rice, then seal with a wooden pick. Repeat with remaining chicken wings and spicy rice.

Step 4 MAKE THE CHICKEN WINGS Heat 2 inches of canola oil in a large Dutch oven to 360°F. Whisk together flour, cornstarch, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and cayenne in a medium bowl. Transfer 1 cup flour mixture to a separate medium bowl, and whisk in 3/4 cup water until smooth. Dredge each stuffed wing in batter, letting excess batter drip off, then toss in remaining flour mixture.

Step