Spicy Fried Rice-Stuffed Chicken Wings

This recipe for stuffed and fried chicken wings from F&W Best New Chef Junghyun Park features chicken wings dredged in a crackling fried chicken breading and stuffed with spicy, savory doubanjiang fried rice. (They’re a lot of fun to eat, so when preparing them, take the time to get the hang of carefully removing the bones without piercing the skin.) The final touch is a tongue-tingling spice blend of Szechuan peppercorn, salt, sugar, and powdered vinegar. Make extra of the spice blend—it’s great on everything from popcorn to tater tots.
How to Make It
Heat chile oil and canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add scallions, garlic, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 30 seconds. Add soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, doubanjiang, Chinese black bean paste, Szechuan pepper, and sugar. Cook, stirring often, until well combined and slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice, and stir until evenly coated. Increase heat to medium-high. Spread rice in an even layer, and cook, undisturbed, until bottom becomes crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir well to distribute crisped rice. Remove from heat, and season with salt. Set aside, and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Stir together all spicy powder ingredients in a small bowl, and set aside.
Using a thin, sharp paring knife, remove drumettes from chicken wings at the joint; reserve drumettes for another use. Insert knife point into cut end of chicken wing, and slide along bone to wing tip joint, loosening meat from bones. Remove knife; flip wing over, and repeat on opposite side. Use blade to scrape along bone and release any stubborn meat or tendons until bones are completely exposed. Break joint, and remove bones, cutting through cartilage if needed. Gently stuff the created pocket with about 11/2 tablespoons cooled spicy rice, then seal with a wooden pick. Repeat with remaining chicken wings and spicy rice.
Heat 2 inches of canola oil in a large Dutch oven to 360°F. Whisk together flour, cornstarch, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and cayenne in a medium bowl. Transfer 1 cup flour mixture to a separate medium bowl, and whisk in 3/4 cup water until smooth. Dredge each stuffed wing in batter, letting excess batter drip off, then toss in remaining flour mixture.
Working in batches, fry stuffed and battered wings until golden brown and internal temperature registers 165°F on a meat thermometer, 6 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer cooked wings to a plate lined with paper towels; sprinkle each wing with about 1/8 teaspoon spicy powder. Slice crosswise, and serve with pickled ginger, if desired.
Make Ahead Wings can be stuffed and stored in the fridge up to overnight before battering and frying. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before proceeding.
Notes
White vinegar powder is available at spice shops and from olivenation.com. Doubanjiang, Chinese black bean paste, and Szechuan peppercorns are available at Chinese grocery stores and online at amazon.com.