Spicy Cumin Lamb Meatballs 

How to Make It

Step 1 Toss together cumin seeds; Sichuan pepper, if desired; chile flakes; and 2 crushed garlic cloves. Cut lamb into 3- x 3/4-inch strips. Toss lamb strips with cumin mixture in a large bowl; cover and chill at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Follow instructions for grinding lamb using the grinding technique here, gently folding cold cooked rice into coarsely ground lamb before regrinding in step 5 and omitting step 6 (do not knead).

Step 2 Preheat oven to 450°F with oven racks in upper third and lower third of oven. Coat a 13- x 9-inch broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet or baking dish with 1 tablespoon canola oil, and line bottom of baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3 Stir together cilantro, cream, parsley, egg yolks, olive oil, and 4 1/2 teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Crumble ground lamb into bowl; add panko and 1/4 cup white sesame seeds. Mix with hands until thoroughly incorporated.

Step 4 With oiled hands, gently roll mixture into 28 golf ball–size (about 1 1/2-inch) meatballs. Place on prepared baking sheet in a snug grid formation with meatballs touching on all sides. Sprinkle black sesame seeds and remaining 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds over top.

Step 5 Place bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, ginger, remaining 2 garlic cloves, remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt on a baking sheet. Toss to coat, and spread in an even layer.