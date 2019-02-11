Spicy Crab Spaghetti 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
March 2019

At Bellegarde Bakery in New Orleans, baker Graison Gill is part of a generation of renegade bakers who are eschewing industrially ground white flour in favor of grinding their own flours from crops like red Ruby Lee wheat and heirloom corn. “White flour is a corpse,” says Gill. “It’s a dead, shelf-stable product. Freshly stone-milled flour is a living ingredient, full of flavor, texture, aroma, nutrition, and nuance.” Buy Bellegarde Bakery’s stone-ground flour online at bellegardebakery.com.  

  At Pêche in New Orleans, chef Ryan Prewitt uses a light sauce to dress this homemade whole-wheat pasta recipe. Look for fresh crabmeat, not pasteurized, as well as fresh basil

Ingredients

  • 4 quarts water
  • 1/4 cup plus 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 pound Fresh Whole-Wheat Spaghetti or other fresh spaghetti, divided
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter (2 ounces), sliced into 4 (1-tablespoon) pieces, divided
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped
  • 1/2 medium jalapeño, unseeded and thinly sliced, divided
  • 1/2 pound fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, drained and picked over
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup packed torn fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 4 quarts water and 1/4 cup salt to a boil in a large pot over high.

Step 2    

Add Fresh Whole-Wheat Spaghetti to boiling water; cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Lift pasta from water using a fine wire-mesh strainer, reserving pasta cooking liquid in pot. Drain pasta in strainer; set aside.

Step 3    

While pasta cooks, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium. Add shallot and 1 tablespoon jalapeño slices; cook, stirring often, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add crabmeat and wine; cook, stirring constantly, until reduced, about 10 seconds.

Step 4    

Add cooked pasta and 1/2 cup reserved cooking liquid to crabmeat mixture; let mixture come to a boil over medium. Add remaining 3 tablespoons butter; cook, tossing mixture constantly, until sauce thickens and coats pasta, 1 to 2 minutes, adding an additional 1/4 cup cooking liquid if needed to reach desired consistency. Stir in basil, scallions, remaining jalapeño slices, lemon zest and juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to combine. Divide spaghetti evenly among 4 plates, and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied, vivid Italian white

