At Bellegarde Bakery in New Orleans, baker Graison Gill is part of a generation of renegade bakers who are eschewing industrially ground white flour in favor of grinding their own flours from crops like red Ruby Lee wheat and heirloom corn. “White flour is a corpse,” says Gill. “It’s a dead, shelf-stable product. Freshly stone-milled flour is a living ingredient, full of flavor, texture, aroma, nutrition, and nuance.” Buy Bellegarde Bakery’s stone-ground flour online at bellegardebakery.com.
At Pêche in New Orleans, chef Ryan Prewitt uses a light sauce to dress this homemade whole-wheat pasta recipe. Look for fresh crabmeat, not pasteurized, as well as fresh basil.
How to Make It
Bring 4 quarts water and 1/4 cup salt to a boil in a large pot over high.
Add Fresh Whole-Wheat Spaghetti to boiling water; cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Lift pasta from water using a fine wire-mesh strainer, reserving pasta cooking liquid in pot. Drain pasta in strainer; set aside.
While pasta cooks, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium. Add shallot and 1 tablespoon jalapeño slices; cook, stirring often, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add crabmeat and wine; cook, stirring constantly, until reduced, about 10 seconds.
Add cooked pasta and 1/2 cup reserved cooking liquid to crabmeat mixture; let mixture come to a boil over medium. Add remaining 3 tablespoons butter; cook, tossing mixture constantly, until sauce thickens and coats pasta, 1 to 2 minutes, adding an additional 1/4 cup cooking liquid if needed to reach desired consistency. Stir in basil, scallions, remaining jalapeño slices, lemon zest and juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to combine. Divide spaghetti evenly among 4 plates, and serve with lemon wedges.