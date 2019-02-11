Spicy Crab Spaghetti 

At Bellegarde Bakery in New Orleans, baker Graison Gill is part of a generation of renegade bakers who are eschewing industrially ground white flour in favor of grinding their own flours from crops like red Ruby Lee wheat and heirloom corn. “White flour is a corpse,” says Gill. “It’s a dead, shelf-stable product. Freshly stone-milled flour is a living ingredient, full of flavor, texture, aroma, nutrition, and nuance.” Buy Bellegarde Bakery’s stone-ground flour online at bellegardebakery.com.



At Pêche in New Orleans, chef Ryan Prewitt uses a light sauce to dress this homemade whole-wheat pasta recipe. Look for fresh crabmeat, not pasteurized, as well as fresh basil.