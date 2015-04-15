Spicy Coconut Shrimp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sasha Martin
May 2015

This simple, delicious fried shrimp recipe from blogger Sasha Martin was inspired by a beloved dish in Papua New Guinea. The marvelous flavor comes from coconut milk, shredded coconut and cayenne. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3  cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a shallow dish, whisk the flour with the cayenne and the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. In a second shallow dish, mix the  panko with the shredded coconut. Add the coconut milk to a small bowl.

Step 2    

Season the shrimp with salt. Working with 1 shrimp at a time, dredge it in the flour mixture, then dip it in the coconut milk, letting the excess drip off. Coat the shrimp in the panko mixture. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to coat the remaining shrimp.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. In 2 batches, fry the shrimp over moderate heat, turning, until golden and crisp and cooked through, about  3 minutes. Drain briefly on paper towels and serve hot  with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this shrimp dish with a zippy, lightly sparkling Vinho Verde.

