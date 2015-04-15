Spicy Coconut Shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1 In a shallow dish, whisk the flour with the cayenne and the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. In a second shallow dish, mix the panko with the shredded coconut. Add the coconut milk to a small bowl.

Step 2 Season the shrimp with salt. Working with 1 shrimp at a time, dredge it in the flour mixture, then dip it in the coconut milk, letting the excess drip off. Coat the shrimp in the panko mixture. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to coat the remaining shrimp.