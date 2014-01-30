Spicy Coconut-Kale Soup
This lively coconut-kale soup gets a dose of Asian flavor from fish sauce, lemongrass and chili paste. Slideshow: Asian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups coconut milk
  • 2 cups vegetable stock
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1 lemongrass stalk
  • 1 thumb sized piece of ginger, sliced
  • 2 small garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha or chili paste
  • Juice and grated zest of 1 lime
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large bunch Tuscan kale, rinsed, ribs and stems removed, leaves coarsely chopped
  • 1 bunch cilantro, leaves coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepot over high heat, combine the coconut milk, vegetable stock, fish sauce, sugar, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, sliced shallot, Sriracha, lime zest and salt. Bring mixture up to a boil, then reduce to a low heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer soup into a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 30 minutes. Strain soup through a fine mesh sieve into the saucepot and place over high heat.

Step 3    

To serve, add the chopped kale in handfuls, letting the leaves wilt into the soup, about 4 minutes. Squeeze in the lime juice, adjust seasoning with salt and additional chili sauce, and garnish with chopped cilantro.

