Spicy Coconut Chicken Stew with Corn  
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2017

This sweet and spicy coconut milk–based stew gets lots of bright flavor from spinach, basil, chiles and lime juice. Slideshow: More Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 3 shallots, thinly sliced 
  • 2 fresh Thai chiles,  thinly sliced 
  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk 
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock or  low-sodium broth 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound shredded rotisserie chicken (4 cups) 
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 2 to 3 ears) 
  • 3 cups spinach leaves 
  • 1 cup basil leaves, plus more for serving 

How to Make It

Step

In a large, deep skillet, heat  the oil. Add the shallots and chiles and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally,  until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the coconut milk, stock and lime juice and bring just to a simmer. Season the broth generously with salt and pepper. Stir in the chicken and  corn and cook until hot, 3 to  5 minutes. Stir in the spinach and simmer until just wilted, then stir in the 1 cup of basil. Transfer to shallow bowls,  garnish with basil and serve.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up