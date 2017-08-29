Spicy Coconut Chicken Stew with Corn 

This sweet and spicy coconut milk–based stew gets lots of bright flavor from spinach, basil, chiles and lime juice. Slideshow: More Stew Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the shallots and chiles and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the coconut milk, stock and lime juice and bring just to a simmer. Season the broth generously with salt and pepper. Stir in the chicken and corn and cook until hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the spinach and simmer until just wilted, then stir in the 1 cup of basil. Transfer to shallow bowls, garnish with basil and serve.
Author Name: Miriam Gross
Review Body: This was delicious and super easy to make. Hubby had two bowls, then snuck the leftovers for lunch the next day! It was a big hit!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-10
Author Name: rahappygirl123
Review Body: This recipe is very good as is. I loved it, especially the simplicity and how fast to put together. Hubby enjoyed it too. If you want some extra flavor-you can add some coriander, cilantro, ginger or soy sauce or coconut aminos, but it's not necessary.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-04-11