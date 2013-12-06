Spicy Chimichurri
10 MIN
Serves : makes about 1/2 cup
Michelle Bernstein
June 2006

Michelle Bernstein created this chimichurri for her Mexican husband, who loves jalapeños. Because the sauce is pureed, it is far from authentic. As Bernstein says, "This is not a chimichurri I would serve my mother."  More Spicy Recipes

  • 3/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 jalapeño, with seeds, chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

In a blender, pulse the cilantro, olive oil, garlic, lime juice and jalapeño until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

The chimichurri can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.

