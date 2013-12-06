Spicy Chimichurri

Michelle Bernstein created this chimichurri for her Mexican husband, who loves jalapeños. Because the sauce is pureed, it is far from authentic. As Bernstein says, "This is not a chimichurri I would serve my mother." More Spicy Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, pulse the cilantro, olive oil, garlic, lime juice and jalapeño until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The chimichurri can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.
