Spicy Chicken Milanese

For a super-quick and delicious chicken dinner, these cutlets are breaded and pan-fried, then topped with a juicy tomato salad and salty slivers of Parmesan cheese. Slideshow: Fast Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a pie plate, beat the eggs with the mustard and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Spread the panko in another pie plate. Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, then dredge in the panko; press to help it adhere.
In a large skillet, heat 1/3 cup of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and white throughout, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to plates.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the tomatoes, lemon juice and parsley with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil; season with salt and pepper. Spoon the tomatoes over the chicken and garnish with the cheese. Serve immediately.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5738
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5