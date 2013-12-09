Spicy Chicken Milanese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a pie plate, beat the eggs with the mustard and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Spread the panko in another pie plate. Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, then dredge in the panko; press to help it adhere.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 1/3 cup of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and white throughout, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to plates.