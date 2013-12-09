Spicy Chicken Milanese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
12 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Justin Chapple
January 2014

For a super-quick and delicious chicken dinner, these cutlets are breaded and pan-fried, then topped with a juicy tomato salad and salty slivers of Parmesan cheese. Slideshow: Fast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups panko
  • Four 3-ounce, thin-sliced chicken cutlets (1/4 inch)
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pie plate, beat the eggs with the mustard and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Spread the panko in another pie plate. Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, then dredge in the panko; press to help it adhere.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 1/3 cup of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and white throughout, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to plates.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the tomatoes, lemon juice and parsley with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil; season with salt and pepper. Spoon the tomatoes over the chicken and garnish with the cheese. Serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Fried chicken loves a light, juicy red, like a Beaujolais.

