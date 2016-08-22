Spicy Cherry Salsa
Cherry season is finally upon us, and this slightly unusual recipe takes a savory and spicy spin on the summer stone fruit. Combined with cherry tomatoes, fiery Serrano pepper and cool cucumber, this might easily be your new favorite way to enjoy salsa. Slideshow: Fruit Salsa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cherries, pitted and halved
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 cup finely chopped cucumber
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1 Serrano pepper, thinly sliced
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • Tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Transfer half of the salsa to a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped. Fold the finely chopped mixture into the salsa and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or over grilled steak.

