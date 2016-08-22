Spicy Cherry Salsa

© The Food Gays
Cherry season is finally upon us, and this slightly unusual recipe takes a savory and spicy spin on the summer stone fruit. Combined with cherry tomatoes, fiery Serrano pepper and cool cucumber, this might easily be your new favorite way to enjoy salsa. Slideshow: Fruit Salsa
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Transfer half of the salsa to a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped. Fold the finely chopped mixture into the salsa and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or over grilled steak.
