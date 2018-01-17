Spicy Black Bean Stew with Lamb Sausage 

Step 1

In a large enameled cast-iron Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat oil over moderately high heat. Add sausage and cook, stirring and breaking up any lumps, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer sausage to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Add the onion, carrot, celery, jalapeño, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pot, and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cumin, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in beans, chipotle, and sausage. Add 6 cups water and bring to a simmer. Cook, covered, over moderately low heat until beans are tender, 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours.