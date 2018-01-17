Spicy Black Bean Stew with Lamb Sausage 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
JJ Johnson
February 2018

Chef JJ Johnson’s feijoada-inspired stew of smoky, spicy black beans and lamb sausage is far from one-note. It’s also highly adaptable: Use whatever sausage or meat you have on hand. Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 pound spicy lamb sausage, casings removed and meat crumbled 
  • 1 red onion, chopped  
  • 1 large carrot, chopped 
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped 
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced 
  • Salt 
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1 pound dried black beans, soaked overnight and drained 
  • 1 chipotle in adobo with sauce, minced 
  • 6 cups water 
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice 
  • Steamed rice, chopped cilantro, and orange wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat oil over moderately high heat. Add sausage and cook, stirring and breaking up any lumps, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer sausage to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Add the onion, carrot, celery, jalapeño, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pot, and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cumin, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in beans, chipotle, and sausage. Add 6 cups water and bring to a simmer. Cook, covered, over moderately low heat until beans are tender, 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours. 

Step 2    

Mash some beans with the back of a fork to make the stew creamy, then stir in lime juice and season with salt. Serve stew over steamed rice with cilantro and orange wedges. 

