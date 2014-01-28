Spicy Black Bean Soup with Cilantro Crema
© Phoebe Lapin
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
September 2012

For a healthier version of this crema, try using nonfat Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream. Slideshow: More Quick & Easy Soups

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Sea salt
  • Two 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 quart vegetable stock
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chipotle chiles in adobo
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 8 ounces sour cream
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until soft, 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook until fragrant, 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the black beans, stock and chipotle, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer over medium-low heat until the beans are tender and the soup has thickened, 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and add the lime juice. Transfer 2 cups of the soup to a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Return to the pot and taste for seasoning.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, combine the sour cream and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Ladle the soup into bowls and serve alongside the cilantro crema.

