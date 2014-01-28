Spicy Black Bean Soup with Cilantro Crema

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until soft, 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook until fragrant, 2 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the black beans, stock and chipotle, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer over medium-low heat until the beans are tender and the soup has thickened, 20 minutes.

Step 3 Remove from the heat and add the lime juice. Transfer 2 cups of the soup to a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Return to the pot and taste for seasoning.

Step 4 In a small bowl, combine the sour cream and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.