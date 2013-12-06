Spicy Beer Mustard

Chef Jeremy Nolen updates German classics at Brauhaus Schmitz in Philadelphia, including this intense mustard for sausages. More Condiment Recipes
In a medium bowl, combine the black and yellow mustard seeds with the vinegar and 1 1/2 cups of the beer. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 1/2 cup of the beer with the honey, brown sugar, salt, allspice and turmeric and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, transfer to a blender and let cool. Add the ground mustard and the mustard seeds with their soaking liquid to the blender and puree. Transfer the mustard to a glass jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.
Review Body: This recipe didn't work for me. The color was brown and the consistency was very very thin. Nothing like the photo. Is there an ingredient missing? With two cups of beer and the vinegar, there's nothing to thicken. Please advise, as the flavor was very good.
