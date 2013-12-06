Spicy Beer Mustard
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 5 cups
Jeremy Nolen
June 2011

Chef Jeremy Nolen updates German classics at Brauhaus Schmitz in Philadelphia, including this intense mustard for sausages.  More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup black mustard seeds
  • 1/2 cup yellow mustard seeds
  • 1 1/2 cups malt vinegar
  • 2 cups dark beer, such as doppelbock
  • 5 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 3/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 cup dry ground mustard

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the black and yellow mustard seeds with the vinegar and 1 1/2 cups of the beer. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 1/2 cup of the beer with the honey, brown sugar, salt, allspice and turmeric and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, transfer to a blender and let cool. Add the ground mustard and the mustard seeds with their soaking liquid to the blender and puree. Transfer the mustard to a glass jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.

Make Ahead

The mustard can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

