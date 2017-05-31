Spicy Agua Fresca 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Val M. Cantu
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Val M. Cantu, of San Francisco’s Californios, combines papaya, pineapple and citrus in this insanely refreshing and tangy agua fresca. His special addition is a spicy serrano chile, which adds a small but mighty kick at the end. Slideshow: More Pineapple Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 4-pound pineapple—peeled, cored and cut into chunks (2 1/4 pounds) 
  • One 1-pound papaya—peeled, seeded and cut into chunks (10 ounces) 
  • 1 serrano chile, stemmed and quartered 
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice 
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, in batches if necessary, puree the pineapple, papaya and serrano until nearly smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the lemon, orange and lime juices. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve into a pitcher. Stir in a generous pinch of salt and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. 

Serve With

Tequila shots. 

