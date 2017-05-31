Spicy Agua Fresca 

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
F&W Best New Chef 2017 Val M. Cantu, of San Francisco’s Californios, combines papaya, pineapple and citrus in this insanely refreshing and tangy agua fresca. His special addition is a spicy serrano chile, which adds a small but mighty kick at the end. Slideshow: More Pineapple Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, in batches if necessary, puree the pineapple, papaya and serrano until nearly smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the lemon, orange and lime juices. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve into a pitcher. Stir in a generous pinch of salt and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours.
Serve With
Tequila shots.
