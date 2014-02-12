Spiced Strawberries with Yogurt

Heidi Swanson says this breakfast salad is all about the berries—if the strawberries aren't great, consider swapping with another berry, such as blackberries. Slideshow: Strawberry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the caraway over low heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer the caraway to a mortar. Add the almonds to the skillet and toast for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden.
Add the sugar and salt to the mortar. Using a pestle, grind the mixture until the caraway is finely crushed. Add the olive oil and grind until blended. Stir in the almonds and lemon zest.
In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with three-fourths of the almond mixture; mix well. Transfer the strawberries to serving bowls and top with the remaining almond mixture. Serve with yogurt.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4741
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5