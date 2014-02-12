Spiced Strawberries with Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the caraway over low heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer the caraway to a mortar. Add the almonds to the skillet and toast for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden.

Step 2 Add the sugar and salt to the mortar. Using a pestle, grind the mixture until the caraway is finely crushed. Add the olive oil and grind until blended. Stir in the almonds and lemon zest.