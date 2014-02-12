Spiced Strawberries with Yogurt
Active Time
12 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Heidi Swanson
March 2014

Heidi Swanson says this breakfast salad is all about the berries—if the strawberries aren't great, consider swapping with another berry, such as blackberries. Slideshow: Strawberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and halved
  • Greek-style yogurt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the caraway over low heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer the caraway to a mortar. Add the almonds to the skillet and toast for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden.

Step 2    

Add the sugar and salt to the mortar. Using a pestle, grind the mixture until the caraway is finely crushed. Add the olive oil and grind until blended. Stir in the almonds and lemon zest.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with three-fourths of the almond mixture; mix well. Transfer the strawberries to serving bowls and top with the remaining almond mixture. Serve with yogurt.

