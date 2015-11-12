Spiced Short Rib Tagine

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the short ribs Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the nuts in a pie plate until golden, 10 minutes. Leave the oven on.

Step 2 In an enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, brown the meat over moderately high heat, turning, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Add the carrots, onion, preserved lemon, orange, garlic, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, apricots and figs to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour, tomato paste, ginger, ras el hanout and paprika and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the ribs, pomegranate juice and stock and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven until the ribs are very tender, about 2 hours.

Step 4 Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ribs to a plate; discard the bones. Strain the sauce, discarding the solids. Wipe out the casserole and pour in the sauce. Return the ribs to the casserole and simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Skim off any fat and keep warm.

Step 5 Make the accompaniments In a heatproof bowl, stir the couscous with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. In a small saucepan, bring 1 3/4 cups of water to a boil with the ras el hanout. Stir the water into the couscous, cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff the couscous with a fork and keep warm.

Step 6 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the radishes and turnips and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and honey and season with salt and pepper.