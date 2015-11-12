Spiced Pork Crown Roast with Roasted Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, combine the cloves, allspice, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves and chile and toast over moderately high heat, stirring, until the spices just start to smoke, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then add the mace and grind to a powder.

Step 2 Season the pork roast with salt and pepper and rub the spice mixture all over it. Let the roast stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 3 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. In a very large roasting pan, toss the onions with the potatoes, parsnips, turnips, rutabaga, sage, garlic cloves and oil. Season with salt and pepper.