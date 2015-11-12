Spiced Pork Crown Roast with Roasted Vegetables

Chef Christina Lecki of New York City’s The Breslin makes a toasty, fragrant spice rub for a celebratory cut of pork; as the meat cooks, the delicous juices flavor the vegetables in the pan. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes
In a small skillet, combine the cloves, allspice, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves and chile and toast over moderately high heat, stirring, until the spices just start to smoke, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then add the mace and grind to a powder.
Season the pork roast with salt and pepper and rub the spice mixture all over it. Let the roast stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. In a very large roasting pan, toss the onions with the potatoes, parsnips, turnips, rutabaga, sage, garlic cloves and oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Set the pork roast on top of the vegetables. Lightly coat 16 small squares of foil with nonstick spray and wrap each rib bone to prevent burning. Roast the pork for 2 hours, until beginning to brown. Increase the oven temperature to 450° and roast for about 40 minutes longer, until the vegetables are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the pork registers 140°. Transfer the roast to a platter and let rest for 15 minutes. Carve the pork roast between the ribs and serve with the roasted vegetables.
