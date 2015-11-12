Spiced Pickled Beets
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 cups
Martha Wiggins
December 2015

Pickled beets spiced with cinnamon, bay leaves, allspice and cloves are the perfect cocktail snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds medium beets
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 3 bay leaves
  • One 2-inch cinnamon stick
  • 2 teaspoons whole allspice berries
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 3/4 teaspoon whole cloves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Put the beets in a large baking dish. Add 1 cup of water and a generous pinch of salt. Cover tightly with foil and bake for about 1 hour, until the beets are tender. Uncover and let cool. Peel the beets and cut them into 3/4-inch wedges. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl. 

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups of water with the vinegar, sugar, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, allspice, peppercorns, cloves and 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until reduced to 3 cups, about 12 minutes. Pour the liquid over the beets and let cool; refrigerate overnight. Drain the following day, before serving.

Make Ahead

The drained pickled beets can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

