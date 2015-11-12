Spiced Pickled Beets

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375°. Put the beets in a large baking dish. Add 1 cup of water and a generous pinch of salt. Cover tightly with foil and bake for about 1 hour, until the beets are tender. Uncover and let cool. Peel the beets and cut them into 3/4-inch wedges. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl.