Spiced Leg of Lamb 

Reem Kassis’ mother, Nisreen, would serve leg of lamb to guests because it was “a sign of utmost respect.” Large cuts of meat were expensive and often reserved for special occasions and celebratory gatherings. Kassis’ secret to making this next-level lamb is to roast it low and slow for several hours until the meat is nearly falling apart and then finish it at a higher temperature until the fat on the outside is candy-crisp.