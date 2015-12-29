Spiced-Lamb and Potato Pie
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Carla Hall

The Chew co-host Carla Hall is a savory-pie specialist: As a contestant on Top Chef, she won a challenge by making the ultimate chicken potpie. For this Mediterranean revamp of a shepherd’s pie, Hall adds feta and fresh mint and swaps in fried potato slices for the usual mashed potatoes. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound baking potatoes, peeled and very thinly sliced
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound ground lamb
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped mint, plus mint leaves for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 5 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive  oil over moderately high heat. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Drain on paper  towels and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Add the ground lamb, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring  to break up the meat, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off all but  1 tablespoon of fat from the pan. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, the chopped mint and the oregano and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the flour  and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Stir in the peas and remove from the heat. Spread the meat mixture in an even layer and arrange the potatoes on top in overlapping slices. Top with the feta.

Step 3    

Bake the pie for about 15 minutes, until the cheese is lightly browned and the meat is bubbling. Let cool slightly, then garnish  with mint leaves and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up