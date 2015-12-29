Spiced-Lamb and Potato Pie

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Add the ground lamb, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pan. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, the chopped mint and the oregano and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Stir in the peas and remove from the heat. Spread the meat mixture in an even layer and arrange the potatoes on top in overlapping slices. Top with the feta.