Spiced Kirby Pickles
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 quarts
Marcia Kiesel
August 1999

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds kirby cucumbers, halved lengthwise
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 2 to 3 dried red chiles
  • 2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons coriander seeds
  • 2 tablespoons mustard seeds
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 2 cups white vinegar, plus more if needed
  • 1 cup water
  • 10 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In one 2-quart heatproof jar or a few smaller jars,pack the cucumbers, cloves, bay leaves, chiles, peppercorns, coriander, mustard, fennel and cumin.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the water, garlic, salt and sugar. Bring to a boil. Simmer until the salt and sugar dissolve. Ladle the pickling liquid into the jar; if necessary, add more vinegar to cover the cucumbers. Let the pickles cool, then cover with a lid and refrigerate until flavorful, about 3 weeks.

Serve With

Shrimp and Avocado Sandwiches with Spiced Kirbys .

