Spiced Kirby Pickles

How to Make It
Step 1
In one 2-quart heatproof jar or a few smaller jars,pack the cucumbers, cloves, bay leaves, chiles, peppercorns, coriander, mustard, fennel and cumin.
Step 2
In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the water, garlic, salt and sugar. Bring to a boil. Simmer until the salt and sugar dissolve. Ladle the pickling liquid into the jar; if necessary, add more vinegar to cover the cucumbers. Let the pickles cool, then cover with a lid and refrigerate until flavorful, about 3 weeks.