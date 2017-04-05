Spiced Harissa Ragù with Tahini Yogurt 

With warm spices, fiery harissa and chopped pistachios, this meaty ragù from Tel Aviv chef Salah Kurdi is solidly Middle Eastern. Don’t let that stop you from ladling it over gnocchi or layering it into baked pasta. Slideshow: More Ragù Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Add the beef, lamb and garlic and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the meat is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the 1 cup of pistachios, the harissa, cumin, paprika, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat and pistachios are very tender, about 2 hours.
In a medium bowl, whisk the yogurt with the tahini; season with salt and pepper. Swipe some of the yogurt into shallow bowls. Top with the ragù, garnish with pistachios and serve with roasted tomatoes and pita.
Author Name: Shannon Pursley
Review Body: I tried this and while the flavor was fantastic - this recipe seems to be missing a liquid component, you can't cook this for 2 hours without stock or something - I used be beef stock - good overall though!
Date Published: 2017-05-02