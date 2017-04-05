Spiced Harissa Ragù with Tahini Yogurt 

Step 1

In a large saucepan, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Add the beef, lamb and garlic and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the meat is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the 1 cup of pistachios, the harissa, cumin, paprika, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat and pistachios are very tender, about 2 hours.