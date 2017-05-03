Spiced Grilled T-Bone Steaks 

A good T-bone steak doesn’t need much, but to give it a little boost, Justin Chapple rubs it with a mixture of brown sugar, coriander, cumin, paprika and salt for even more delicious flavor. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Sprinkle the steaks generously all over with the rub and let stand for 15 minutes. Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest on a carving board for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: This T-Bone looks delicious! This recipe is for all the meat lovers out there.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-21