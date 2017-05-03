Spiced Grilled T-Bone Steaks 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Justin Chapple
June 2017

A good T-bone steak doesn’t need much, but to give it a little boost, Justin Chapple rubs it with a mixture of brown sugar, coriander, cumin, paprika and salt for even more delicious flavor. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 1 1/2-inch-thick T-bone steaks  (2 1/2 pounds) 
  • Smoky Spiced Sugar Rub (see Note)  
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing 
  • Flaky sea salt and cracked pepper, for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step

Sprinkle the steaks generously all over with the rub and let stand for 15 minutes. Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest on a carving board for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.  

Notes

Smoky Spiced Sugar Rub 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up