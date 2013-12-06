Spiced Golden Couscous
Serves : 4
Betsy Nelson and Jim Kyndberg
January 1998

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Small pinch of saffron threads
  • 1 1/2 cups couscous

How to Make It

Step

In a saucepan, stir the cumin over moderately high heat until toasted. Add the water, salt, turmeric, red pepper and saffron and bring to a boil. Stir in the couscous. Cook, stirring, until the couscous absorbs the water visible on top. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand until all the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve

Notes

One Serving Calories 263 kcal, Total Fat .6 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm

