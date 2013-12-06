Spiced Golden Couscous

How to Make It
Step
In a saucepan, stir the cumin over moderately high heat until toasted. Add the water, salt, turmeric, red pepper and saffron and bring to a boil. Stir in the couscous. Cook, stirring, until the couscous absorbs the water visible on top. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand until all the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve
Notes
One Serving Calories 263 kcal, Total Fat .6 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm
