Spiced Coconut Lentils with Peppered Eggs

Step 1

Melt the ghee or olive oil to a large saucepan or stockpot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add in the garlic, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and cloves and cook for another minute or until fragrant. Add lentils, coconut milk and vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat, partially cover and let simmer until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Add more broth or water as needed and check for doneness by tasting them—they should be soft but not mushy. Once ready, remove from heat and season with salt.