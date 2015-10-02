Spiced Coconut Lentils with Peppered Eggs

This protein-packed, vegetarian dish can be served as a hearty brunch or warming dinner. When choosing coconut milk, make sure to use a full-fat, canned version and not one that is sold in a carton, as they have different water content. The lentils will be more flavorful if using the canned coconut milk. Slideshow: More Lentil Recipes
How to Make It
Melt the ghee or olive oil to a large saucepan or stockpot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add in the garlic, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and cloves and cook for another minute or until fragrant. Add lentils, coconut milk and vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat, partially cover and let simmer until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Add more broth or water as needed and check for doneness by tasting them—they should be soft but not mushy. Once ready, remove from heat and season with salt.
Add the eggs to a saucepan and fill with cold water until the eggs are covered. Bring water to a boil; remove from heat and cover. Let sit for 2 minutes (for soft-boiled, 10 if you want hard-boiled) and run eggs under cold water until cool. Peel and add an egg to each lentil bowl. Add a dash of salt and pepper over each egg and serve immediately.
