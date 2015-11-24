Spiced Chicken Chili

Be sure your spices are fresh when making this easy Indian chili. If the spice jars have been lounging in a drawer for years, consider buying new ones. Vibrant spices make a big difference. Slideshow: More Chili Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns slightly, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 30 seconds. Add the cumin, cardamom, black pepper, turmeric, jalapeño and salt and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground chicken and tomatoes. Bring to a boil and simmer until the chicken is tender, about 10 minutes. Finish with cilantro and serve.
Make Ahead
