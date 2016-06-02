Spiced Chia Pudding with Blackberries and Granola
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2
Sarah Bolla
November 2010

This pudding not only tastes better than rice pudding, but it's loaded with nutrient-rich chia seeds. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 1/4 cup light or full fat coconut milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries
  • 1 cup granola

How to Make It

Step 1    

Prepare the pudding: In a bowl, combine the chia seeds, water, coconut milk, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of maple syrup.

Step 2    

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 3    

To serve, stir in the sea salt and top with fresh blackberries, granola and drizzle with maple syrup. Serve chilled.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up