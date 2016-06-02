Spiced Chia Pudding with Blackberries and Granola

© Sarah Bolla
This pudding not only tastes better than rice pudding, but it's loaded with nutrient-rich chia seeds. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare the pudding: In a bowl, combine the chia seeds, water, coconut milk, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of maple syrup.
Step 2
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.
Step 3
To serve, stir in the sea salt and top with fresh blackberries, granola and drizzle with maple syrup. Serve chilled.
