Spiced Candied Almonds 

Inspired by the candied nuts sold at carts throughout New York City, these not-too-sweet toasted almonds have a great crackly shell. Slideshow: More Almond Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly coat a large bowl and 2 large spoons with nonstick spray. Spread the almonds on the baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until golden. Transfer to the prepared bowl. Leave the oven on.
In a small saucepan, combine the corn syrup with the salt, pimentón de la Vera, piment d’Espelette and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until hot and thin, 3 to 5 minutes. Immediately drizzle the hot syrup over the almonds and, using the greased spoons, toss to coat.
Spread the almonds on the parchment paper–lined baking sheet; bake for 10 minutes, until coated in a sticky glaze; stir the almonds twice during baking. Return the nuts to the greased bowl and let cool, stirring occasionally to separate them.
Make Ahead
