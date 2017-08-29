Spiced Candied Almonds 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly coat a large bowl and 2 large spoons with nonstick spray. Spread the almonds on the baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until golden. Transfer to the prepared bowl. Leave the oven on.

Step 2 In a small saucepan, combine the corn syrup with the salt, pimentón de la Vera, piment d’Espelette and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until hot and thin, 3 to 5 minutes. Immediately drizzle the hot syrup over the almonds and, using the greased spoons, toss to coat.