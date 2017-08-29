Spiced Candied Almonds 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Justin Chapple
October 2017

Inspired by the candied nuts sold at  carts throughout New York City, these  not-too-sweet toasted almonds have  a great crackly shell.   Slideshow: More Almond Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw almonds 
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon sweet pimentón de la Vera 
  • 1/2 teaspoon piment d’Espelette 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly coat a large bowl and 2 large spoons with nonstick spray. Spread the almonds on the baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until golden. Transfer  to the prepared bowl. Leave the oven on. 

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the corn syrup with the salt, pimentón de la Vera, piment d’Espelette and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until hot and thin, 3 to 5 minutes. Immediately drizzle the hot syrup over the almonds and, using the greased spoons, toss to coat. 

Step 3    

Spread the almonds on the parchment paper–lined baking sheet; bake for 10 minutes, until coated in a sticky glaze; stir the almonds twice during baking. Return the nuts to the greased bowl and let cool, stirring occasionally to separate them.

Make Ahead

The almonds can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week. 

