Spiced Buttery Rum
© Clayton Hauck
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 750 ml
Paul McGee
March 2012

Try this rich and luscious buttered rum, from Chicago tiki revivalist Paul McGee of Lost Lake in Chicago, in all of your favorite rum cocktails. Slideshow: More Rum Drinks

Ingredients

  • 10 allspice berries
  • Eight 3-inch cinnamon sticks
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped
  • One 750-ml bottle of light rum

How to Make It

Step

Crush 10 allspice berries and eight 3-inch cinnamon sticks and toast lightly in a skillet over moderately low heat for about 5 minutes. Add 1 stick unsalted butter and 1 split and scraped vanilla bean and stir until the butter melts. Pour the butter into a jar and add one 750-ml bottle of light rum. Freeze for 24 hours. Skim off the butter. Strain the rum through cheesecloth.

