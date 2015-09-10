Spiced Buttery Rum

Step

Crush 10 allspice berries and eight 3-inch cinnamon sticks and toast lightly in a skillet over moderately low heat for about 5 minutes. Add 1 stick unsalted butter and 1 split and scraped vanilla bean and stir until the butter melts. Pour the butter into a jar and add one 750-ml bottle of light rum. Freeze for 24 hours. Skim off the butter. Strain the rum through cheesecloth.