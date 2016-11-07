Spiced Brown Sugar Ham  with Apple Jus 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, mix the sugar with the pepper, cloves and cinnamon.

Step 2 Place the ham fat side up on two large pieces of aluminum foil and, using your hands, rub the sugar mixture all over the top and side; it should form a thick layer. Wrap the ham tightly in the foil and transfer to a large roasting pan. Bake for about 3 hours, until glossy on the outside and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 125°. Transfer the ham to a work surface and let rest in the foil at room temperature until cool enough to handle, about 2 hours.

Step 3 Unwrap the ham and slice the meat; transfer to a large platter and tent with foil to keep warm. Pour the accumulated juices into a large measuring cup and spoon off any fat. You should have about 3 1/4 cups.