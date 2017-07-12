Spiced Beer Bread with Pumpkin Ale and Pepitas

Pumpkin ale and pumpkin pie spice dial up the flavor in this beer bread, which is studded with toasted pumpkin seeds. No pumpkin pie spice? Or don’t care for it? Use 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder for a delicious and slightly spicy bread instead. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray. In a medium bowl, toss the pepitas with the olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Spread the seeds in a pie plate and bake for about 15 minutes, until lightly toasted. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt, the baking powder, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and pepper. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the beer along with 3 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, stir until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the toasted pepitas until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top.
Bake for about 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the bread from the loaf pan and let cool completely on the rack before slicing. Serve with softened butter for spreading.
Make Ahead
