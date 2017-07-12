Spiced Beer Bread with Pumpkin Ale and Pepitas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray. In a medium bowl, toss the pepitas with the olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Spread the seeds in a pie plate and bake for about 15 minutes, until lightly toasted. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt, the baking powder, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and pepper. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the beer along with 3 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, stir until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the toasted pepitas until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top.