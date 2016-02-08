Spiced Arctic Char with Crushed Sunchokes, Capers and Lemon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple coats arctic char, a sustainable fish, in a delicious spice mix made with caraway, fennel, coriander and smoky pimentón before pan-frying until crisp.     Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds sunchokes, half peeled and half left unpeeled, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons capers, finely chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon sweet pimentón de la Vera
  • Four 5- to 6-ounce skin-on arctic char fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the sunchokes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well. Return the sunchokes to the saucepan and add 1/4 cup of olive oil along with the parsley, lemon juice and capers. Using a wooden spoon, gently crush the sunchokes with the other ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and mix again. Cover and keep warm. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the caraway, fennel and coriander seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then grind into a powder. Transfer the spice mix to a small bowl and stir in the pimentón. Season the fish all over with salt, pepper and the spice mix.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the fish, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until medium, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Drain briefly on paper towels, then transfer to plates. Pile the crushed  sunchokes alongside and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Quince-scented Loire Valley Chenin Blanc.

