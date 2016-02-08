Spiced Arctic Char with Crushed Sunchokes, Capers and Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the sunchokes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well. Return the sunchokes to the saucepan and add 1/4 cup of olive oil along with the parsley, lemon juice and capers. Using a wooden spoon, gently crush the sunchokes with the other ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and mix again. Cover and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the caraway, fennel and coriander seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then grind into a powder. Transfer the spice mix to a small bowl and stir in the pimentón. Season the fish all over with salt, pepper and the spice mix.