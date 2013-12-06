Spiced and Pickled Blackberries
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 1/2 cups
Steven Satterfield
August 2013

These tart and aromatic plump blackberries are delicious in salads or served alongside cured meats and other charcuterie. Slideshow: Recipes for Blackberries

Ingredients

  • 8 black peppercorns
  • 3 allspice berries
  • 2 juniper berries
  • One 1/2-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 1 small bay leaf
  • 2 cups red wine vinegar
  • 2 cups water
  • 6 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 shallot, quartered lengthwise
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 18 ounces blackberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mortar, lightly crush the peppercorns with the allspice, juniper berries, ginger and bay leaf. Transfer to a medium saucepan and add the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, shallot and thyme. Bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Let the brine cool completely.

Step 2    

Strain the brine into clean glass jars and add the blackberries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 week before serving.

Make Ahead

The pickled blackberries can be refrigerated for up to 3 months.

