Spiced and Pickled Blackberries

These tart and aromatic plump blackberries are delicious in salads or served alongside cured meats and other charcuterie. Slideshow: Recipes for Blackberries
How to Make It
Step 1
In a mortar, lightly crush the peppercorns with the allspice, juniper berries, ginger and bay leaf. Transfer to a medium saucepan and add the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, shallot and thyme. Bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Let the brine cool completely.
Step 2
Strain the brine into clean glass jars and add the blackberries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 week before serving.
Make Ahead
The pickled blackberries can be refrigerated for up to 3 months.
