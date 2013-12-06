Spice-Roasted Ribs with Apricot Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a spice grinder, pulse the caraway seeds to a coarse powder. Add the pimentón, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper and pulse to blend. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the spice mixture to a small saucepan and stir in the apricot preserves and mustard.

Step 2 Using a kitchen towel, grasp and pull off the papery membrane from the underside of each rack of ribs. Place the ribs side by side in a large roasting pan and rub both sides with the remaining spice mixture. Cover tightly with foil and roast for 1 1/2 hours, or until the meat is almost tender.

Step 3 Pour the pan juices into the saucepan with the apricot preserves. Cover the ribs again and roast for about 30 minutes longer, until very tender. Pour any remaining pan juices into the saucepan.

Step 4 Preheat the broiler. Bring the pan juices and apricot preserves to a boil and simmer over moderate heat until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.