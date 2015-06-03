Spice-Roasted Butternut Squash with Herbed Millet and Tahini Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the Butternut Squash Preheat oven to 400°. Combine squash with olive oil, garlic, cilantro roots, ginger, cumin, fennel and a few pinches of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spread onto an oven tray in a single layer and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, turning once or twice until golden and tender. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 2 Meanwhile, Prepare the millet Rinse under cold running water and drain well. Place into a medium saucepan and add 2 cups water and a good pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, cover with a lid and reduce to the lowest setting.

Step 3 Cook for 20 minutes, by which time all the water will have been absorbed and the millet will be tender. Remove from heat, keep the lid on and allow to sit for 5 minutes before fluffing up with a fork. Set aside to cool while periodically fluffing up with a fork to prevent clumps. Once cool, stir through herbs, lemon juice and a good glug of olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 4 Prepare the tahini dressing Place tahini into a small bowl and gradually whisk in the lemon juice followed by the water to form a smooth sauce. Add garlic and season to taste with salt and pepper.