Spice-Roasted Butternut Squash with Herbed Millet and Tahini Dressing
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Emma Galloway
October 2013

This is the perfect make-ahead meal or dish to take along to a gathering. The squash and tahini sauce can be made a day ahead, while the millet will store happily for a couple of hours. If you’re new to millet, it’s a nourishing, gluten-free grain that is high in protein, iron, B vitamins and zinc. Slideshow: More Butternut Squash Recipes

Ingredients

Butternut Squash

  • 2.2 pounds butternut squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
  • Roots and stems of 4 cilantro plants, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • Fine sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Herbed Millet

  • 1 cup raw hulled millet
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • Large handful of fresh mint leaves, finely shredded
  • Large handful fresh cilantro leaves, finely shredded
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • Splash of extra-virgin olive oil

Tahini dressing

  • 4 tablespoons tahini
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 tablespoons water
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • Fine sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the Butternut Squash

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine squash with olive oil, garlic, cilantro roots, ginger, cumin, fennel and a few pinches of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spread onto an oven tray in a single layer and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, turning once or twice until golden and tender. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 2    Meanwhile, Prepare the millet

Rinse under cold running water and drain well. Place into a medium saucepan and add 2 cups water and a good pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, cover with a lid and reduce to the lowest setting.

Step 3    

Cook for 20 minutes, by which time all the water will have been absorbed and the millet will be tender. Remove from heat, keep the lid on and allow to sit for 5 minutes before fluffing up with a fork. Set aside to cool while periodically fluffing up with a fork to prevent clumps. Once cool, stir through herbs, lemon juice and a good glug of olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 4    Prepare the tahini dressing

Place tahini into a small bowl and gradually whisk in the lemon juice followed by the water to form a smooth sauce. Add garlic and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Serve bowls of herbed millet topped with spice-roasted squash and a drizzle of tahini dressing.

Make Ahead

Best served on the day of cooking, however any excess tahini dressing can be stored in a glass jar in the fridge for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up