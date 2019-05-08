Spice-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Caper Vinaigrette
Greg DuPree
Active Time
4 HR 5 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
June 2019

Intense and fruity spices like coriander and caraway wake up the flavor of roasted and chilled beef tenderloin. Caper vinaigrette dresses both meat and greens for a gorgeous main.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons plus 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 (3 1/2-pounds) center-cut beef tenderloin, tied
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons drained nonpareil capers, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 4 ounces fresh arugula, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together coriander seeds, caraway seeds, fennel seeds, paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over beef; place on a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack in top third of oven. Rub beef with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 120°F, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove beef; let rest until completely cool, about 1 hour. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours.

Step 3    

Whisk together vinegar, mustard, capers, parsley, remaining 1/3 cup oil, remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Untie beef; cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Serve chilled or at room temperature with arugula and vinaigrette.

Suggested Pairing

Peppery Italian red.

