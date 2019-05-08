Spice-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Caper Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together coriander seeds, caraway seeds, fennel seeds, paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over beef; place on a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack in top third of oven. Rub beef with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 120°F, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove beef; let rest until completely cool, about 1 hour. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours.