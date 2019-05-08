Spice-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Caper Vinaigrette

Intense and fruity spices like coriander and caraway wake up the flavor of roasted and chilled beef tenderloin. Caper vinaigrette dresses both meat and greens for a gorgeous main.
How to Make It
Stir together coriander seeds, caraway seeds, fennel seeds, paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over beef; place on a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack in top third of oven. Rub beef with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 120°F, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove beef; let rest until completely cool, about 1 hour. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours.
Whisk together vinegar, mustard, capers, parsley, remaining 1/3 cup oil, remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Untie beef; cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Serve chilled or at room temperature with arugula and vinaigrette.