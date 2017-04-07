Spezzatino Di Maiale

Pork products are a regional specialty thanks to the indigenous Caserta pigs that have been raised there for millennia. According to the book, “Casertano pigs are an ancient and rare breed whose origin dates back at least to Pompeii and Herculaneum (based on paintings found at those sites).” This pork is excellent in stews and salami, but these pigs also “produce an excellent lard, used often for pizza dough or casatiello rustico, a traditional Easter bread made with copious amounts of lard.” Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes
How to Make It
Place the pork in a bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste and the fennel. Cover and let marinate for 2 hours.
Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the pancetta and the pork and brown slowly for 10 minutes, stirring often. Add the peppers and cook, stirring, for a few minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a serving dish. Serve hot.
