Spezzatino Di Maiale

Pork products are a regional specialty thanks to the indigenous Caserta pigs that have been raised there for millennia. According to the book, "Casertano pigs are an ancient and rare breed whose origin dates back at least to Pompeii and Herculaneum (based on paintings found at those sites)." This pork is excellent in stews and salami, but these pigs also "produce an excellent lard, used often for pizza dough or casatiello rustico, a traditional Easter bread made with copious amounts of lard." Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017)