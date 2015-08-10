Spelt Crêpes with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 to 10 crêpes
Sarah Bolla
January 2015

These spelt crêpes have a delicately nutty flavor and light texture to them and they are delicious served on the sweeter side with a warm drizzling of ganache. Adding just a little bit of peanut butter to chocolate will never fail to wow.  Slideshow: More Recipes With Peanut Butter

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup spelt flour
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup skim milk or almond milk
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter or coconut oil
  • 5 ounces finely chopped dark chocolate
  • 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the spelt flour, all-purpose flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining butter. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 8 crêpes, brushing the pan with butter as needed.

Step 3    

Place the chopped chocolate and peanut butter in a small heatproof bowl set over a small saucepot of simmering water. Melt the chocolate and peanut butter together over low heat, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 4 minutes.

Step 4    

Fold the crêpes into quarters and transfer to plates or a large serving platter. Lightly drizzle the warm ganache over the crêpes, top with crushed peanuts, and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The crêpe batter can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Notes

If spelt flour is not readily available, replace it with an equal amount of all-purpose flour. 

