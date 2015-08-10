Spelt Crêpes with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the spelt flour, all-purpose flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining butter. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 8 crêpes, brushing the pan with butter as needed.

Step 3 Place the chopped chocolate and peanut butter in a small heatproof bowl set over a small saucepot of simmering water. Melt the chocolate and peanut butter together over low heat, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 4 minutes.