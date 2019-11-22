Speck-Wrapped Haricots Verts with Date Molasses

Wrapped in salty speck and glazed with date molasses, these bundles of crisp, tender haricots verts are the perfect pairing for beef or duck. Date molasses is thinner than standard molasses, so it needs to be cooked down to reach a glaze consistency; if it sets up too much, gently reheat it.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 475°F. Bring 4 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high. Add 1/3 cup salt, and return to a boil. Add green beans; cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain. Transfer beans to a large bowl filled with ice water; let stand 3 minutes. Drain. Dry beans thoroughly.
Stir together molasses and vinegar in a small skillet; bring to a simmer over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture coats the back of a spoon and reduces to about 1/3 cup, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, toss together beans, oil, pepper, and remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Divide beans evenly into 8 bundles. Place 1 bundle at the short end of 1 speck slice; roll up lengthwise. Repeat process with remaining beans and speck.
Place 3 tablespoons cooled molasses mixture in a small bowl; reserve for serving. Arrange bundles, seam sides down, on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Brush bundles evenly with remaining molasses mixture. Bake in preheated oven until bundles are glazed and ends begin to char, 8 to 10 minutes.
Arrange bundles on a serving platter. Drizzle with reserved molasses mixture, and sprinkle with desired amount of fried shallots.
Notes
Look for store-bought fried shallots at your local Asian market or online.