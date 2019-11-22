Speck-Wrapped Haricots Verts with Date Molasses

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 475°F. Bring 4 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high. Add 1/3 cup salt, and return to a boil. Add green beans; cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain. Transfer beans to a large bowl filled with ice water; let stand 3 minutes. Drain. Dry beans thoroughly.

Step 2 Stir together molasses and vinegar in a small skillet; bring to a simmer over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture coats the back of a spoon and reduces to about 1/3 cup, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool 5 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, toss together beans, oil, pepper, and remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Divide beans evenly into 8 bundles. Place 1 bundle at the short end of 1 speck slice; roll up lengthwise. Repeat process with remaining beans and speck.

Step 4 Place 3 tablespoons cooled molasses mixture in a small bowl; reserve for serving. Arrange bundles, seam sides down, on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Brush bundles evenly with remaining molasses mixture. Bake in preheated oven until bundles are glazed and ends begin to char, 8 to 10 minutes.

