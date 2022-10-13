Spatchcocked Sheet-Pan Turkey with Brown Sugar and Coriander

This next-level turkey has two tricks up its sleeve: dry-brining and spatchcocking. Dry-brining will ensure not only that you infuse the turkey meat with lots of flavor as the salt carries the flavors of brown sugar, thyme, coriander, pepper, and lemon zest into the meat, but also that the skin will dry out in the refrigerator, helping it crisp during roasting. That, paired with spatchcocking — which allows you to cook the turkey faster and at a higher temperature — means the skin will be the crispiest ever. You can ask your butcher to spatchcock your turkey, or use sturdy kitchen shears to remove the backbone yourself. To spatchcock a turkey, place the turkey, breast side down, on a work surface. Using sturdy shears, cut along each side of backbone, separating it from turkey; reserve for stock, or discard. Flip the turkey so the breast side is up. Using heels of your hands, firmly press against breastbone until it cracks and turkey flattens.