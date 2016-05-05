Spatchcock Chicken with Marinated Peach Salad

Spatchcock, a technique that promotes even grilling, calls for removing the backbone and flattening the bird. To make his chicken especially flavorful, Michael Symon salts it overnight before grilling and pairs it with a summery salad of peaches marinated in honey and white wine vinegar. Slideshow: More Roasted Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Set the chicken skin side up on a rack set over a baking sheet. Press down firmly on the breastbone to flatten the bird. Season the chicken all over with 2 teaspoons of salt and refrigerate uncovered overnight. Let the chicken stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Rub the chicken with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with pepper. Roast for about 1 hour, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh registers 160°. Transfer to a rack and let rest for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the honey and mustard. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer half of the dressing to a small bowl. Add the peaches to the large bowl and toss to evenly coat. Let the peaches marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Cut the chicken into 8 pieces and arrange on a platter. Add the arugula and basil to the marinated peaches and toss to coat. Transfer the peach salad to a bowl, top with the chopped peanuts and serve with the chicken, passing the reserved dressing at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
