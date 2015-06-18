Sparkling Yuzu Gimlets

© Christina Holmes
Top Chef winner Mei Lin makes her Asian-style gimlet in a large pitcher for easy entertaining. Slideshow: More Vodka Cocktail Recipes
In a small bowl, whisk the sugar with the hot water until dissolved. In a pitcher, muddle the mint and basil leaves with the sliced cucumber and the sugar syrup. Stir in the yuzu juice, vodka and sparkling water. Serve in ice-filled collins glasses garnished with small sprigs of mint and basil and a cucumber spear.
