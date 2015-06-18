Sparkling Yuzu Gimlets
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 drinks
Mei Lin
July 2015

Top Chef winner Mei Lin makes her Asian-style gimlet in a large pitcher for easy entertaining. Slideshow: More Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 2 cups lightly packed mint leaves, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • 1 1/2 cups lightly packed basil leaves, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • 1 cup thinly sliced English cucumber, plus 8 spears for garnish
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons yuzu juice
  • 2 cups chilled vodka
  • 2 1/4 cups chilled sparkling water
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk the sugar with the hot water until dissolved. In a pitcher, muddle the mint and basil leaves with the sliced cucumber and the sugar syrup. Stir in the yuzu juice, vodka and sparkling water. Serve in ice-filled collins glasses garnished with small sprigs of mint and basil and a cucumber spear.

