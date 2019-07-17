Sparkling Rosé Cocktail
Caitlin Bensel
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
By Mary Claire Britton

Bright and bubbly, this simple cocktail is as drinkable as it is endlessly riffable. For added sweetness, stir in an extra spoonful of jam, or try grilling your peaches for a hint of smoke that accentuates the tequila.

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons (3 ounces) tequila
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Peach-Rosé Jam, divided
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle sparkling mineral water (such as Topo Chico)
  • 1 fresh peach, sliced and grilled
  • Lime peel twists

How to Make It

Step

Place tequila, lime juice, and 1/4 cup jam in a cocktail shaker; muddle mixture. Fill shaker with ice. Cover and shake until thoroughly chilled. Place 1 tablespoon jam into bottom of each of 2 highball glasses. Fill glasses with ice, and strain tequila mixture into glasses. Top off cocktails with sparkling water. Garnish with grilled peach slices and lime twists.

