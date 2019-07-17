Sparkling Rosé Cocktail

Caitlin Bensel
Bright and bubbly, this simple cocktail is as drinkable as it is endlessly riffable. For added sweetness, stir in an extra spoonful of jam, or try grilling your peaches for a hint of smoke that accentuates the tequila.
How to Make It
Step
Place tequila, lime juice, and 1/4 cup jam in a cocktail shaker; muddle mixture. Fill shaker with ice. Cover and shake until thoroughly chilled. Place 1 tablespoon jam into bottom of each of 2 highball glasses. Fill glasses with ice, and strain tequila mixture into glasses. Top off cocktails with sparkling water. Garnish with grilled peach slices and lime twists.