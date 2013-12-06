Spare Room Cobbler

In the summer, this fruity drink is the house cocktail at the Spare Room. “Wild California strawberries pair really well with sherry, and Cognac adds body and depth,” says Naomi Schimek. Slideshow: Delicious Summer Fruit Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a pint glass, muddle 3 strawberries with the lemon wedge. Add crushed ice and the sherry, Cognac and Simple Syrup and stir well. Pour into a chilled wineglass and garnish with the remaining strawberry.
