Spare Room Cobbler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Food & Wine

In the summer, this fruity drink is the house cocktail at the Spare Room. “Wild California strawberries pair really well with sherry, and Cognac adds body and depth,” says Naomi Schimek. Slideshow: Delicious Summer Fruit Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

In a pint glass, muddle 3 strawberries with the lemon wedge. Add crushed ice and the sherry, Cognac and Simple Syrup and stir well. Pour into a chilled wineglass and garnish with the remaining strawberry.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up